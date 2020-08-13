Last night was a must-win game for the New York Mets (8-11) and they came through in a big way. The Mets pounded out three home runs and scored 11 runs as they pounded the Washington Nationals (6-8) to snap a two-game losing streak. The two teams are set to wrap up their four-game series this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson (2-1, 3.78 ERA) to the mound today. Peterson picked up his second win last Saturday, giving up two runs in five innings to defeat the Miami Marlins in his Citi Field debut. The Nationals will counter with righty Austin Voth (0-1, 1.80 ERA). Voth pitched well last Saturday, tossing five shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Saturday, but did not factor in the decision. Washington’s bullpen blew an early lead in a 5-3 loss, handing Voth a no-decision.

Peterson has never faced Washington before.

Voth is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three appearances (including two starts) against the Mets.

Amed Rosario remains out of the Mets’ lineup with a stomach virus. Andres Gimenez will start again at shortstop and bat seventh.

Wilson Ramos will get the day game off after a night game. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.

Michael Conforto is 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBI’s in his career against Voth.

This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game homestand. The Mets are 3-3 over the first six.

This is the Nationals’ final game at Citi Field this season and they have assured themselves of at least a series split.

