Monday was definitely a day the New York Mets (7-10) will look to forget. The team was blindsided by Marcus Stroman’s opt-out before the game and then saw Steven Matz get pummeled in an embarrassing 16-4 loss to the Washington Nationals (5-7). The best way to put that loss behind them is to post a win today, which the Mets will look to do as they continue their four-game series with Washington tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The pitching matchup is a rematch of last Wednesday’s game between right-handers Rick Porcello (1-1, 6.92 ERA) and Max Scherzer (0-1, 3.29 ERA). Porcello was brilliant over seven innings of work, allowing one run on five hits to pick up his first win as a Met. Scherzer was lifted after just one inning in that game due to an injury, allowing just one run in the process, but he did not factor in the decision.

Scherzer is 10-5 with a 2.67 ERA in his career against the Mets.

Porcello is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

Pete Alonso will get the night off for the first time this season. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat fifth.

Amed Rosario is battling a stomach bug and will get the night off. Andres Gimenez will start at shortstop and bat seventh.

The Mets are bolstering their defense behind Porcello by starting Luis Guillorme at second base and Billy Hamilton in center field.

The Mets have activated Brad Brach and Walker Lockett from the injured list. Paul Sewald and Ali Sanchez were optioned to the alternate site to make room for them on the active roster.

Asdrubal Cabrera (18 for 65, 3 2B, 2 RBI), Adam Eaton (7 for 18, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBI), Yan Gomes (6 for 18, 3 2B, RBI) and Howie Kendrick (10 for 34, 3 2B, 10 RBI) have fared well against Porcello in their careers.

Michael Conforto is hitting .344 with four home runs and five RBI’s lifetime against Scherzer.

