The Alternate Universe: Padres at Mets 7-5-2020

We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season is set to begin in late July. Until then, you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball was around no matter what. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal. Enjoy these works of fiction.

The Mets can’t fall back into bad habits, namely not scoring for Jacob deGrom. It’s such a shame considering how good deGrom has been during the daytime, as he only gave up an earned runs in seven innings against San Diego today. The problem was that two earned runs scored thanks to a throwing error by Jake Marisnick of all people, as his ill advised throw to third to try to get Trent Grisham at third sailed into the stands, scoring both Grisham and Jurickson Profar when it should have been first and third with two outs in the fifth. A home run by Wil Myers in the 7th gave the Padres a 3-0 lead and gave deGrom a very frustrating outing … the kind of outing he’s mostly avoided this season.

But that’s been the Hallmark of deGrom’s Cy Young seasons, right? Great performance, no run support, .500 record. Wash, rinse, repeat. It isn’t as if the Mets didn’t try to take this zombie out of the fire. Kirby Yates came in and got Pete Alonso to pop up for the first out. But back to back singles by Michael Conforto and Robinson Cano made things interesting. J.D. Davis drove in Conforto with a sac fly to make it 3-1, but give the Padres the second out of the inning. Marisnick singled up the middle to put runners on first and second, which led to Luis Rojas putting Luis Guillorme in to pinch run for Davis.

Wilson Ramos, who sat out with a tight hamstring, pinch hit for Tomas Nido and singled to right to score Guillorme to make it 3-2. Dom Smith then pinch hit for Seth Lugo and lined a base hit to left. Gary DiSarcina held up Marisnick, causing Keith Hernandez go to into convulsions in the booth. Then Rojas did something interesting. Amed Rosario was due up in the leadoff spot, but Rojas sent Yoenis Cespedes to pinch hit. Cespedes lifetime was 2-for-5 off Yates with two doubles going into this season, and drove in two runs. It was a bold move by Rojas.

However, it didn’t work as Yates stayed strictly with the fastball and Cespedes took a called strike three on the inside corner to end the game. Perfectly placed, and perhaps Yoenis was looking off-speed. Another frustrating Sunday game, another frustrating Jacob deGrom start. Put it in the annals.

