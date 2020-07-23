The Alternate Universe: Mets at Reds 7-22-20

“Uh-oh.”
That was Michael Wacha’s first thought five pitches in when he heard his shoulder pop. Pete Alonso heard it too. It didn’t set a great tone for the rest of the day as the bullpen tried gamely to hold the Reds to a small roar, but they went down to defeat 9-4. As for Wacha, it’s probably safe to say he’s done for the season.
Now the question becomes, how do the Mets fill that spot? David Peterson could come up, but you know Brodie, that gambler. He’s probably been itching to make a trade anyway, and this is his excuse. But it’s up to the top three of Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz to carry the Mets into the playoffs and be as flawless as they possibly can be.
What direction will this season take? Stay tuned.
Today’s Hate List
Not a list, but a public service announcement: This is probably the last daily “Alternate Universe” for a while. While I’m not going to abandon the fake season, the real season is going to have to take precedence. For those who have made it this far with me, you’ll know how this timeline ends. The updates might be a little more sporadic until the end of the season … whether it be at the end of October or sooner.
Considering that half of the team just hit the IL in real life, maybe you’ll find that you miss the Alternate Universe just a little bit. I have a feeling I will too.
