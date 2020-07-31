The past two nights have not gone well for the New York Mets (3-4), who have lost games they could easily have won. The offense was a big issue in both defeats, failing to pick up timely hits that could have produced runs in a big spot. The season continues on for the Mets, who begin a six-game road trip tonight with the first of four in a wraparound series against the Atlanta Braves (4-3). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park.

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of Sunday night’s contest between Rick Porcello (0-1, 27.00 ERA) and lefty Sean Newcomb (0-0, 2.70 ERA). Porcello was absolutely hammered in that contest, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 2+ innings to suffer a loss. Newcomb was also shaky, giving up a run on three hits and two walks in 3.1 innings, forcing his departure before he could qualify for the win in a game Atlanta would earn a 14-1 victory in.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Braves won two out of three when these teams last met at Citi Field last weekend.

This is the Mets’ only trip of the season to Truist Park. The Mets went 4-6 in Atlanta in 2019.

Robinson Cano is back in the Mets’ lineup, batting seventh and playing second base.

Jeff McNeil will get the night off. Andres Gimenez will start at third base and bat ninth.

Freddie Freeman (5 for 11, RBI) and former Met Travis d’Arnaud (3 for 8, HR, 3 RBI) have had notable success against Porcello.

Amed Rosario is 5 for 12 with two doubles and an RBI against Newcomb.

