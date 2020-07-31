The past two nights have not gone well for the New York Mets (3-4), who have lost games they could easily have won. The offense was a big issue in both defeats, failing to pick up timely hits that could have produced runs in a big spot. The season continues on for the Mets, who begin a six-game road trip tonight with the first of four in a wraparound series against the Atlanta Braves (4-3). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park.
The pitching matchup will be a rematch of Sunday night’s contest between Rick Porcello (0-1, 27.00 ERA) and lefty Sean Newcomb (0-0, 2.70 ERA). Porcello was absolutely hammered in that contest, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 2+ innings to suffer a loss. Newcomb was also shaky, giving up a run on three hits and two walks in 3.1 innings, forcing his departure before he could qualify for the win in a game Atlanta would earn a 14-1 victory in.
- The Braves won two out of three when these teams last met at Citi Field last weekend.
- This is the Mets’ only trip of the season to Truist Park. The Mets went 4-6 in Atlanta in 2019.
- Robinson Cano is back in the Mets’ lineup, batting seventh and playing second base.
- Jeff McNeil will get the night off. Andres Gimenez will start at third base and bat ninth.
- Freddie Freeman (5 for 11, RBI) and former Met Travis d’Arnaud (3 for 8, HR, 3 RBI) have had notable success against Porcello.
- Amed Rosario is 5 for 12 with two doubles and an RBI against Newcomb.
