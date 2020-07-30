There will be plenty of frustrating games throughout the season, but last night’s 6-5 loss surely stings for the New York Mets (3-3). Jacob deGrom had another win wasted away by a bullpen meltdown while the Mets left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox (2-4), leaving them a run shy of forcing extras. The two teams will wrap up their four game series tonight, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz pitched well in his 2020 debut last Saturday, allowing a run in six innings against the Atlanta Braves, but was denied a win when Edwin Diaz blew a save in the top of the ninth inning. The Mets would end up losing that game in the tenth inning. The Red Sox will counter with left-hander Martin Perez (0-1, 7.20 ERA) to the mound to complete the matchup of southpaws. Perez struggled against the Baltimore Orioles last Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) in five innings to suffer a loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets made a slew of roster moves today, promoting Brian Dozier and Daniel Zamora from their alternate site today. Eduardo Nunez (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list while Hunter Strickland was designated for assignment to make room for them on the active and 40-man rosters.

Matz has never faced the Red Sox before.

Perez is 1-0 with a 2.81 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.

Dozier is in the Mets’ lineup tonight, giving Robinson Cano the day off, and will bat seventh.

Amed Rosario, J.D. Davis, and Wilson Ramos are back in the Mets’ lineup after getting last night off. Rosario will lead off and play shortstop, Davis returns to left field and hits cleanup while Ramos is behind the plate and hitting eighth.

Ramos (3 for 7, 2B, 2 RBI), Dozier (5 for 14, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) and Yoenis Cespedes (5 for 15, 2B, 3B, RBI) have good numbers against Perez.

This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Red Sox. The Mets hold a 2-1 edge in the series so far.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/30/20 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets