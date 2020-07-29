The trip to Boston certainly was a good one for the New York Mets (3-2), who saw their bats wake up over the past two nights. The Mets scored a combined 15 runs in two straight wins over the Boston Red Sox (1-4) to get back above .500. The two teams are now back in New York to continue this series, with the first of two set for tonight at Citi Field. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was sharp in his Opening Day start, tossing five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves last Friday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a seventh-inning home run from Yoenis Cespedes. The Red Sox will counter with their Opening Day starter, righty Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.50 ERA). Eovaldi allowed one run in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Friday to pick up his first win of 2020.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Red Sox haven’t been to Citi Field since 2015 when the Mets won two out of three against them in August.

deGrom is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox.

Eovaldi is 2-4 with a 4.40 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario will get the day off today. Dom Smith will start in left field and bat fifth while Andres Gimenez makes his first career start at shortstop and bats eighth.

Wilson Ramos will also get the night off after the Mets got back into town at 4:00 a.m. yesterday. Rene Rivera will make his first start of the season and bat ninth.

Jose Peraza is 4 for 14 in his career against deGrom.

Yoenis Cespedes is 4 for 11 with a double and two RBI’s against Eovaldi.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/29/20 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets