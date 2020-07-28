It turns out a trip up to Boston was exactly what the doctor ordered for the New York Mets (2-2). A trio of home runs helped the Mets’ bats wake up in a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox (1-3), snapping a two-game losing streak in the process. The Mets will look to wrap up this brief two-game trip with a sweep of the Red Sox tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Fenway Park.

The Mets will send rookie left-hander David Peterson to the mound today to make his major league debut. Peterson, the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2017, went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 24 starts for AA Binghamton last season. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Matt Hall (0-1, 7.71 ERA in 2019), who spent last season as a member of the Tigers’ organization.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Our lineup for tonight’s game in Boston. #LGM pic.twitter.com/MyM5hPJmnk — New York Mets (@Mets) July 28, 2020

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets designated Tyler Bashlor for assignment to make room for Peterson on the active and 40-man rosters.

After getting the day off yesterday, Yoenis Cespedes is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cespedes will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter.

Hall has never faced the Mets before.

