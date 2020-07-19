7/19/20 Summer Camp Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

After falling 9-3 to the New York Yankees at Citi Field, the New York Mets will head across town for the second of two exhibition games. Corey Oswalt will face off with Jordan Montgomery on the mound as the Mets play their final tune-up ahead of Friday’s Opening Day action. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: