7/19/20 Summer Camp Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

After falling 9-3 to the New York Yankees at Citi Field, the New York Mets will head across town for the second of two exhibition games. Corey Oswalt will face off with Jordan Montgomery on the mound as the Mets play their final tune-up ahead of Friday’s Opening Day action. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Jul 18, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier (77) hits a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a preseason game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Jeff McNeil is in the lineup tonight after sitting out of last night’s exhibition game. He will bat leadoff and play third base.
  • Yoenis Cespedes will play left field tonight for the first time since May 13, 2018.
  • J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter tonight and bat seventh while Rene Rivera, who was added to the 40-man roster today, will bat ninth.
  • Manager Luis Rojas told the media before the game that Wilson Ramos, who will not play tonight, has been away from the team for the past two days dealing with a personal issue.

