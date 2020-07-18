7/18/20 Summer Camp Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

It’s been a while, but the New York Mets are set to play a baseball game tonight. The first of two scheduled exhibitions between the Mets and New York Yankees will take place at Citi Field tonight at 7:10 p.m. With Rick Porcello and Michael King set to take the mound it will be interesting to see how these teams approach the games.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- This is the first time the Mets and Yankees will play an exhibition game in New York City since April 4, 1993 at the old Yankee Stadium.
- Jeff McNeil and Wilson Ramos are out of the lineup tonight but are going to play tomorrow in the Bronx.
- Yoenis Cespedes is in the lineup as the designated hitter, marking his first action in nearly two years, which also came as a DH against the Yankees.
- Jed Lowrie is not expected to play this weekend since he still has issues moving on defense and running the bases according to Newsday’s Tim Healey.
