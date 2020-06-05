Select Page

Pete Alonso slams fan in response to &#039;All Lives Matter&#039; comment

Posted by | Jun 5, 2020 | ,

Pete Alonso slams fan in response to 'All Lives Matter' comment
By |
Mets slugger Pete Alonso did not sit idle when a fan made a controversial comment on one of his social media posts.

Alonso took to Instagram and joined the #BlackOutTuesday movement, protesting against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. It came along with the hashtag, as well as the all-black photo boxes.

But one particular fan apparently was not feeling it, so he weighed in, saying the follow as a comment to the post:

“All Lives Matter” the fan wrote.

It didn’t take Alonso long to fire back, either.

“Get out of here with that ignorance,” Alonso wrote. “Of course everybody’s life matters but we’re focusing on the wide spread racism on our country right now. The question is, why does the black lives matter movement bothers you enough to have to say all lives matter?”

And that was the end of that.

Mets, MLB, Promoted

View the original article on Metstradamus: Pete Alonso slams fan in response to &#039;All Lives Matter&#039; comment





Related Posts

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Nationals 6-4-2020

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Nationals 6-4-2020

June 5, 2020

The Alternate Universe: Dodgers at Mets 5-29-20

The Alternate Universe: Dodgers at Mets 5-29-20

May 30, 2020

The Alternate Universe: Dodgers at Mets 5-30-20

The Alternate Universe: Dodgers at Mets 5-30-20

May 31, 2020

The Alternate Universe: Astros at Mets 6-2-2020

The Alternate Universe: Astros at Mets 6-2-2020

June 3, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino