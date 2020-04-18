The Alternate Universe: Brewers at Mets 4-17-20

We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball was around no matter what. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal. Enjoy these works of fiction.

When we last left the Brewers in Milwaukee, the hot rumor was that they were about to sign Jason Vargas to help their starting rotation which had been beset by injuries and poor performance. That, in fact, happened as Vargas comes in to lead the Brewers against Jacob deGrom and the Mets tonight.

What none of us expected was that the Brewers would also sign another pitcher to go against Marcus Stroman at Citi Field on Sunday. What better pitcher to come in and pitch at Citi Field under the lights of Sunday Night Baseball than Matt Harvey?

Wait … Matt Harvey???

So that workout from March was good enough for the Brewers to sign him, eh? Well, okay Milwaukee. You asked for it. As for Matt, may I suggest Milwaukee’s “Bryant’s Speakeasy”, described as a “swanky speakeasy with artisanal drinks”?

But that’s for Sunday. Tonight, the Mets would have to get through round one of the ex-Met gauntlet, and that means beating old friend Jason Vargas, something they hadn’t done in a whopping 8 and 1/2 months. They would counter with Jacob deGrom which is kinda like countering a Matchbox with a Sherman tank. That Sherman tank certainly rolled on Friday, as deGrom went his customary seven innings, striking out nine and only giving up an RBI single by Lorenzo Cain in the third, and a sac fly RBI by Cain in the fifth.

Meanwhile Vargas was victimized second time through the lineup. With the score 1-0 Milwaukee in the fourth, Vargas gave up a ringing double to Pete Alonso before giving up a shot to the Coca-Cola corner to Michael Conforto to make it 2-1 New York. Then after J.D. Davis was hit by a pitch on the toe, Amed Rosario slammed one in the seats to make it 4-1. Then in the fifth after Cain’s run scoring sac fly, Vargas led off the fifth by walking Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, bringing up Pete Alonso.







As you would expect, this baseball landed on a planet not yet discovered to make it 7-2 and knocked out Vargas right there. When asked after the game by Tim Healey whether he lacked the necessary intensity after getting the late start to his season, Vargas was quoted as saying “I know the right times to be intense.”

The Mets would go on to win this one by a score of 10-2. Bullpen is nice and rested for tomorrow. With Noah Syndergaard pitching, it might not be an issue.

Today’s Hate List