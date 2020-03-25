The Show Will Kinda Sorta Go On

Hello.

First off, hope that everybody out there is safe, sane, and practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

Since I’m not one of the great orators of our time, the only thing I can come up with is that the times we’re living in are really weird. And the one thing we can really use is distraction. I just got through dealing with something that had nothing to do with the global pandemic, and then that led right into the global pandemic. It’s why you haven’t heard from me in a while. I’ve been distracted by a lack of distraction.

I’m sure just like me as you’ve all been dealing with your own stuff, and continue to deal with it. Know that I’m with you, and I wish everybody who is reading this nothing but the best. What I hope to do until the season starts, whenever that may be and if that may be, is try to provide a little distraction. Tomorrow should be Opening Day. And on this blog, it will be. I will blog games that will only happen in my head. I will bring these to you in blog from, right off the top of said head. It will be the parallel plane … the alternate universe. The season imagined had the global pandemic had only been an imagined doomsday scenario instead of an actual one.

(Editor’s Note: I’ve already written these through the middle of April … so consider my stress level when I found out that Noah Syndergaard is going to have Tommy John surgery. I came up with a solution that avoided a ton of rewrites, and I think you’ll like it … at least for a few weeks.)

Admittedly, I’m probably doing this more for me than for you, because everybody needs to find a pocket of sanity during the next few months locked up in our apartments without live professional sports to watch (because watching Edwin Diaz blow saves against the White Sox is going to get old after a while.) If somehow it brings a little sanity and escape to your life, then I’ll be happy.

Stay safe, wash your hands, and play ball.