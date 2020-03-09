Mets fans hilariously trolled Alex Bregman by banging on trash can during at-bat (Video)

The Houston Astros players are facing the music stemming from their role in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal — hearing it from both fans and opponents alike.

Spring training is the perfect time for them to get their comeuppance, being that the games don’t matter. Pitchers can “accidentally” bean them, or throw a bit up and in, without repercussion. If they were to get ejected, no one would care, because the games don’t matter.

As for fans, spring training games puts them close to the action, so their taunts are easily heard. Mets fans took advantage of that fact during the team’s most recent game, when they banged on trash cans during Alex Bregman’s at-bat.

Too funny.