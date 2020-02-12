The Mets' New Spring Training Clubhouse Is Nice, And Obnoxious

When the “Pitchers and Catchers” date came on Monday, the Mets were all too eager to show off their new digs.
Yeah, because it’s not enough that the rich agent/GM has an office to put his stuff in. He has to have a locker too.
I hope that the city of Port St. Lucie realizes that part of the money they were squeezed out of was used to construct a major league class clubhouse that will only be used six weeks out of the year so that the team can play mind games with its minor league players who they can’t pay a decent living wage to. Oh, but Brodie can get a locker so that he can pretend he’s a player just like Jeffy does.
It’s a microcosm of how this club works. They can’t spend money, until they do. When they spend it, they waste it. Not that the clubhouse isn’t top notch, but you’re really going to dangle it as a carrot and not let your minor leaguers sit in comfortable chairs for 67 days?
I mean, don’t cook them filet mignon to eat in the clubhouse, I understand. But we’re talking 67 games!
So 1-2 million bucks for six weeks of use? Sounds like Alex Cora’s Mets career. Similarly obnoxious.
