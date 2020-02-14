Mets rumors suggest Alex Rodriguez interested in buying team

It appeared the Mets were going to sell the team to Steve Cohen, but that sale fell through, which really wasn’t a good look for the team, as they now come off as desperate.
As such, the next owner might get a more favorable price, which has apparently brought Alex Rodriguez to the table. A report from the New York Post indicates that A-Rod is “kicking the tires” about buying the Mets. It reads:
“He’s a businessman and a baseball man based in New York,” said one A-Rod ally. “Why wouldn’t he be looking at this?”
“[Rodriguez] genuinely loves the Mets,” said one source familiar with A-Rod. “He and J.Lo have talked about him buying a team ever since Jeter got the Marlins.”
He and J. Lo really could make it happen, as she’s a part owner of the Miami Dolphins, so it wouldn’t be all that much of a stretch. And they have the money to pull it off, too. Still, it looks more like A-Rod is just posturing here.
