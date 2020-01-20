Robinson Cano is Picking The Managers Now? (Because It Worked So Well The First Time!)

Robinson Cano is officially the team’s second baseman, but, according to people familiar with the dynamic, he’s also on some level a consultant to the general manager whose views are considered when something as important as a managerial search arises. And for the second time this offseason, the Mets are searching for a manager.

just came across this and I don’t know whether I want to laugh or cry.

The inmates are truly running this asylum. Brodie trades for his CAA client, gives away a top prospect in the process, and rather than have his role reduced because he’s getting older he’s being allowed to pick the manager like he’s LeBron. Well his first choice lasted three months, let’s see if his next choice lasts to Opening Day.

Screw it. Let LeBron Cano manage. And play second base every day. Maybe he can suggest the next trade.