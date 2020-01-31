Hey Hey Hey … It's MAAAAAAAATT Adams!

At first glance, the addition of the lumbering lefty would portend a Dominic Smith trade. But with the extra roster spot this season and a 13 pitcher cap, there’s more incentive to hold on to Dom Smith than ever with the DH a strong possibility to come to the N.L. in 2021. So they can stash Smith on the roster much like they did at the beginning of last season as a lefty bat and part time OF/1B. After that, they can give Pete Alonso some rest at DH and give Smith plenty of time at first.

As for Adams, he’ll look good in a Syracuse uniform until Alonso gets exposed to the Coronavirus when the Mets medical staff runs out of funding for surgical masks.