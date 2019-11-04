Now that the 2019 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We continue our climb up the minor league ladder today with a look at the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Columbia Fireflies

2019 Record: 24-42, Seventh Place in South Atlantic League Southern Division

Story: Entering the year, the Columbia Fireflies were the Mets’ most intriguing affiliate due to the amount of top prospects heading to South Carolina. Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, and Shervyen Newton were among the big names slated to play for Columbia, but all the star power didn’t necessarily translate to results. The Fireflies suffered through a dreadful year, finishing in last place in their division even though all of the aforementioned prospects stuck around Columbia for most of the season.

Top Promotion: On August 17, the Fireflies hosted Game Show Night. The evening’s festivities paid tribute to the great game shows that have captured America’s attention throughout history, including The Price is Right, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. There was also a postgame fireworks show to cap off what was truly a fun night at the ballpark.

Top Prospects:

3B Mark Vientos: Vientos, the Mets’ 2nd round pick in 2017 out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, had a breakthrough year for Columbia. In 111 games for the Fireflies, Vientos batted .255 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI’s, impressive figures in the pitcher friendly SALLY league. Vientos, who is currently rated as the Mets’ sixth best prospect according to MLB.com’s ratings, also was named the organization’s Hitter of the Year.

SS Ronny Mauricio: Mauricio, who the Mets signed as an international free agent in 2017, has already turned heads in his brief time in the team’s farm system. The Mets thought highly enough of Mauricio to have him bypass Brooklyn and go into full season ball in his second year as a pro, and he rewarded their faith by batting .268 with four homers and 37 RBI’s in 116 games for Columbia. Mauricio is currently rated as the Mets’ top prospect by MLB.com.

SS Shervyen Newton: Newton, who the Mets signed as an international free agent in 2016, got off to a rough start with Columbia this year but did a good job salvaging a .209/9/32 line. MLB.com is high on Newton, rating him as the Mets’ eighth best prospect.

