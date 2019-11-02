Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Walker Lockett

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Walker Lockett.

Player Review: Walker Lockett

2019 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 13 Appearances, 12 Starts, 66 Innings Pitched, 4-3 Won-Loss Record, 3.82 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45:11 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 9 Appearances, 4 Starts, 22.2 Innings Pitched, 1-1 Won-Loss Record, 8.34 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 16:6 K:BB Ratio

Story: After finishing 2018 in the Cleveland Indians’ organization, Walker Lockett was sent to the Mets as part of a three player deal that saw Kevin Plawecki moved to Cleveland. Lockett competed for a bullpen role in spring training, but a late injury sidelined him until May. The Mets assigned Lockett to AAA Syracuse after his return, and he started out there until the team needed a fill in for the big league rotation. Lockett made his Mets’ debut in Chicago and struggled mightily, giving up six runs in 2.1 innings, and improved in his second before being sent back to AAA. The Mets needed Lockett for another spot start in San Francisco in July and he was impressive, allowing a run in five innings to pick up his first win, and it earned Lockett another shot when the Mets needed a second starter for a doubleheader against Miami in early August. Lockett couldn’t make it five innings in the game, giving up four runs before being sent back to the minors. The Mets brought Lockett back up to the bullpen in September, where he was used pretty much exclusively in mop-up duty.

Grade: D

Lockett showed some flashes at times, but for the most part his season was a disappointment.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Depth Starter

At this moment, Lockett would be the Mets’ fifth starter since Zack Wheeler is a free agent, but don’t expect it to stay that way. The Mets plan on contending in 2020, and Lockett won’t cut it pitching every fifth day. Lockett still has value as a depth starter, but if he doesn’t earn more playing time the Mets will have a problem if Lockett has a significant role in 2020.

