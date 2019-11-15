Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Tim Peterson

Player Review: Tim Peterson
2019 Stats:
Minor Leagues: 41 Appearances, 55.0 Innings Pitched, 2-6 Won-Loss Record, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9 Saves, 2 Blown Saves, 54:13 K:BB Ratio
Major Leagues: 6 Appearances, 7.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 4.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 3:7 K:BB Ratio
Story: After making a solid big league debut in 2018, Tim Peterson was a surprise addition to the Mets’ Opening Day roster. Peterson won a competition for the final bullpen job, but poor performance didn’t allow him to hold it for long. The Mets had Peterson ride the Syracuse shuttle a couple of times, but he didn’t make a big league appearance after June 11.
Grade: C-
Peterson was fine when he pitched, but he simply didn’t get many opportunities to help the Mets out of the bullpen.
Contract Status: Minor League Free Agent
Odds of Returning: 0%
2020 Role: None
Peterson elected to become a minor league free agent after the season and he will look to jump start his career somewhere else. There is a small chance the Mets could try to retain him, but the odds aren’t great in that regard.
