Player Review: Justin Wilson
2019 Stats: 45 Appearances, 39.0 Innings Pitched, 4-2 Won-Loss Record, 2.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 4 Saves, 1 Blown Save, 9 Holds, 44:19 K:BB Ratio
Story: After spending 2018 with the Chicago Cubs, Justin Wilson landed in New York on a two year deal as new Mets’ GM Brodie Van Wagenen set to work bolstering his bullpen. Wilson struggled early and had a couple of stints on the injured list, but when he was fully healthy he became an integral reliever for the team down the stretch. With so many other bullpen arms imploding, Wilson teamed with Seth Lugo to essentially carry the Mets through the month of August. Wilson was worked heavily down the stretch, and he began to predictably wear down a bit in September, pitching to a 4.00 ERA after posting sub-1.00 marks in each of the previous two months.
Grade: B
While most of the Mets’ relievers were flops, Justin Wilson was an exception. In 33 second half appearances, Wilson went 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA and three saves, offering reliability in a unit that far too little of it in 2019.
Contract Status: Signed Through 2020 (Will Earn $5 Million Next Season)
Odds of Returning: 100%
2020 Role: Setup Man
This isn’t rocket science. The Mets need reliable relievers and Wilson was one of their best last season. He isn’t going anywhere.
Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series concludes with a look at relief pitcher Daniel Zamora!
View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Justin Wilson