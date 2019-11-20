Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jacob Rhame

Player Review: Jacob Rhame
2019 Stats:
Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 21 Appearances, 20.2 Innings Pitched, 3-2 Won-Loss Record, 5.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 3 Saves, 25:6 K:BB Ratio
Major Leagues: 5 Appearances, 6.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 4.26 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 5:9 K:BB Ratio
Story: After failing to do much in the big league bullpen in 2018, Jacob Rhame was even less of a factor for the Mets in 2019. Rhame was a frequent flyer on the Syracuse shuttle, but he ended up making only five appearances at the big league level. Control was the big issue for Rhame with the Mets, as he walked nine batters in just 6.1 innings pitched, and explains why he never really gained the trust of manager Mickey Callaway.
Grade: D
Rhame’s ERA was decent, but the peripherals indicated that he wasn’t very effective at the major league level.
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible
Odds of Returning: 50%
2020 Role: Middle Reliever
The Mets kept Rhame on their 40 man roster after the season, but he is out of options, so the Mets would have to DFA him in order to keep him in the organization next season. There is a decent possibility Rhame doesn’t even make it to spring training since the Mets may have a better use for his 40 man roster spot in free agency. Even if he does make camp, Rhame will have to win a job in camp in order to secure his Mets’ future.
