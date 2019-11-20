Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jacob Rhame

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Jacob Rhame.

Player Review: Jacob Rhame

2019 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 21 Appearances, 20.2 Innings Pitched, 3-2 Won-Loss Record, 5.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 3 Saves, 25:6 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 5 Appearances, 6.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 4.26 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 5:9 K:BB Ratio

Story: After failing to do much in the big league bullpen in 2018, Jacob Rhame was even less of a factor for the Mets in 2019. Rhame was a frequent flyer on the Syracuse shuttle, but he ended up making only five appearances at the big league level. Control was the big issue for Rhame with the Mets, as he walked nine batters in just 6.1 innings pitched, and explains why he never really gained the trust of manager Mickey Callaway.

Grade: D

Rhame’s ERA was decent, but the peripherals indicated that he wasn’t very effective at the major league level.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 50%

2020 Role: Middle Reliever

The Mets kept Rhame on their 40 man roster after the season, but he is out of options, so the Mets would have to DFA him in order to keep him in the organization next season. There is a decent possibility Rhame doesn’t even make it to spring training since the Mets may have a better use for his 40 man roster spot in free agency. Even if he does make camp, Rhame will have to win a job in camp in order to secure his Mets’ future.

