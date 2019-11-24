Player Review: Drew Smith
2019 Stats: N/A
Story: After making his big league debut in 2018, Drew Smith entered spring training as a potential favorite to win a job in the Mets’ bullpen. That didn’t materialize, however, when Smith tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in camp. Smith was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery, dealing an early blow to a Mets’ bullpen that was the team’s weakness all year long.
Grade: N/A
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible
Odds of Returning: 100%
2020 Role: Middle Reliever
There wasn’t much news on Smith throughout the year, but we have no reason to believe he isn’t on schedule in his return from Tommy John surgery. Assuming Smith has a normal offseason, he will get a chance to compete for a job in the big league bullpen in spring training. The Mets could opt to be cautious with Smith and have him start the year with AAA Syracuse, but expect him to get a shot at the big league level at some point.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith