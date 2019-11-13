Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Corey Oswalt

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Corey Oswalt.

Player Review: Corey Oswalt

2019 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 18 Starts, 92.2 Innings Pitched, 10-4 Won-Loss Record, 2.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 1 Complete Game, 86:18 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 2 Appearances, 6.2 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 12.15 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 5:6 K:BB Ratio

Story: After spending some time in the starting rotation a year ago, Corey Oswalt didn’t have a path to a job in 2019. The Mets had Oswalt become a frequent flyer on the Syracuse shuttle, but he only got into two big league games, both in April. Oswalt didn’t distinguish himself in either long relief outing, giving up nine runs over 6.2 innings. After getting sent back down, Oswalt wasn’t heard from for the rest of the year, but he did post fine numbers in Syracuse’s starting rotation.

Grade: D

Oswalt didn’t offer much to the big league club, but he at least showed some promise as a starter in Syracuse.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 90%

2020 Role: Depth Starter

The Mets will bring Oswalt back in 2020, but the fact he wasn’t used after April doesn’t speak highly to the organization’s faith in him. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Oswalt become a DFA candidate if the Mets need his 40 man roster spot over the winter.

