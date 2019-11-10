Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Nimmo

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Player Review: Brandon Nimmo

2019 Stats: 69 Games, 199 At Bats, .221 Batting Average, 44 Hits, 11 Doubles, 1 Triple, 8 Home Runs, 29 RBI’s, 34 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, .783 OPS

Story: After a breakthrough 2018 campaign, expectations were high for Brandon Nimmo entering 2019. Nimmo was essentially handed the starting center field job and he got off to a solid start, hitting .250 through April 27 before falling into a deep slump. That coincided with a neck injury that sent Nimmo to the injured list in mid-May. The neck issue cost Nimmo most of the year, and he finally returned once rosters expanded in September. The Mets managed Nimmo’s playing time down the stretch but he looked more like his old self, hitting .261 with five homers, 15 RBI’s, and a .995 OPS over the final month of the year.

Grade: C+

Nimmo was productive when healthy, but his neck issue wiped out a huge chunk of his season.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Starting Center Fielder/Fourth Outfielder

The Mets have a valuable player in Nimmo, but how they deploy him remains a question. In a best case scenario Nimmo would play one of the outfield corners, but Michael Conforto has to play right field and the Mets might need left for J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil, or Dominic Smith so that could send Nimmo back to center. There are also options that see the Mets add a full time center fielder to improve the team defense, so that could put Nimmo into more of a fourth outfielder role. Nimmo should definitely be a part of the Mets next year, but what his exact role is will be determined by what else the team does over the winter.

