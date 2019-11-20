Player Review: Amed Rosario
2019 Stats: 157 Games, 616 At Bats, .287 Batting Average, 177 Hits, 30 Doubles, 7 Triples, 15 Home Runs, 72 RBI’s, 75 Runs Scored, 19 Stolen Bases, .755 OPS
Story: Entering his second full big league season, hopes were high for Amed Rosario to continue to develop. Rosario, the one-time top prospect in baseball, had flashed a bit on offense but struggled mightily on the defensive end. That trend continued at the beginning of 2019, but thanks to some strong work with infield coach Gary DiSarcina, Rosario started to improve defensively towards the end of the first half. That improvement allowed Rosario to relax more at the plate, and he delivered a breakout performance in the second half. In 285 at bats after the All Star Break, Rosario hit .319 with six home runs, 30 RBI’s, nine stolen bases, and an .804 OPS. That strong finish allowed Rosario to post career highs in pretty much every statistical category, setting the stage for what could be an explosive 2020 campaign.
Grade: B+
While Rosario still has work to do on defense, his offense finally started to resemble the elite production he showcased as a prospect in 2017.
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible
Odds of Returning: 100%
2020 Role: Starting shortstop
The Mets have to be thrilled with the strides Rosario took in 2019, and it’s important to remember that he is just turning 24 years old today. Rosario is not even in his prime yet, so he should get even better, and that is an exciting development considering how dynamic Rosario looked down the stretch.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Amed Rosario