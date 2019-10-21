Now that the 2019 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We continue our climb up the minor league ladder today with a look at the Kingsport Mets of the Appalachian League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Kingsport Mets

2019 Record: 34-34, Third Place in Appalachian League West Division

Story: The Appalachian League season was wild and crazy this year, and the K-Mets found themselves in the thick of things in the league’s Western Division until the bitter end. Only the top two teams from each division make the playoffs in the Appalachian League, and entering the final day of regular season play the K-Mets were in a flat-footed tie for first place in the Western Division with the Johnson City Cardinals. The two teams were wrapping up a three game series that day, and Johnson City won to claim the division. To make matters worse, the Bristol Pirates won their game to claim second place by a half game over Kingsport, sending them home just shy of their second straight playoff appearance. K-Mets skipper Rich Donnelly, a veteran in the Mets’ organization, deserves a ton of credit for his solid work this year.

Top Promotion: Kingsport Mets’ fans got to enjoy Fireworks Fridays all year long, with ticket holders getting treated to post game fireworks shows after all Friday home games.

Top Prospects:

C Francisco Alvarez: Alvarez, one of the Mets’ top international free agent signings in 2018, made his professional debut with the GCL Mets and quickly earned a promotion to the K-Mets. In 35 games for Kingsport, Alvarez batted .282 with five home runs and 16 RBI’s in 131 at bats. Alvarez is currently rated as the Mets’ fifth best prospect according to MLB.com.

3B Brett Baty: Baty, the Mets’ first round pick in this June’s draft out of Lake Travis High School in Texas, started at the GCL like Alvarez and quickly forced his way to Kingsport. In 42 games for the K-Mets, Baty hit .222 with six homers and 22 RBI’s in 158 at bats, and the organization was impressed enough with Baty to give him a late cup of coffee with Brooklyn. Baty is currently rated as the Mets’ second best prospect according to MLB.com.

3B Jaylen Palmer: Palmer, the Mets’ 22nd round pick in 2018, had a solid season at the plate in Kingsport. In 62 games for Kingsport, Palmer batted .260 with seven home runs and 28 RBI’s.

Check back next week as our Affiliate Review Series continues to climb the ladder with a look at the Brooklyn Cyclones of the New York Penn-League!