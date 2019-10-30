Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Sam Haggerty.

Player Review: Sam Haggerty

2019 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 86 Games, 310 At Bats, .271 Batting Average, 84 Hits, 16 Doubles, 5 Triples, 3 Home Runs, 26 RBI’s, 53 Runs Scored, 23 Stolen Bases, .763 OPS

Major Leagues: 11 Games, 4 At Bats, .000 Batting Average, 2 Runs Scored, .000 OPS

Story: The Mets acquired Sam Haggerty as the second piece from the Cleveland Indians in the Kevin Plawecki trade over the winter, and he was assigned to AA Binghamton to start the year. Haggerty battled injuries throughout the year, but when he was healthy he was a productive player in the minors. That all paid off with a promotion to the big club in September, leading to a viral moment from the Syracuse locker room.

This is so awesome. Sam Haggerty learning he’ll be called up to the majors for the first time. Great stuff via @Mets. pic.twitter.com/vvlfpgyfpF — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 1, 2019

Haggerty served as primarily a pinch runner for the Mets, scoring two runs in September, but he failed to collect a hit in four at bats.

Grade: Incomplete

It’s hard to judge anyone off of 11 at bats, but Haggerty’s speed is great and his story of making the bigs for the first time is even better.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Reserve Infielder

Haggerty will be back with the Mets next season, and he will have to earn a roster spot in spring training. It appears that Luis Guillorme would be Haggerty’s primary competition, although both should have plenty of time with the big club off the bench over the course of the season.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Donnie Hart!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Sam Haggerty