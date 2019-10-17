Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Michael Conforto

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Michael Conforto.

Player Review: Michael Conforto

2019 Stats: 151 Games, 549 At Bats, .257 Batting Average, 141 Hits, 29 Doubles, 1 Triple, 33 Home Runs, 92 RBI’s, 90 Runs Scored, 7 Stolen Bases, .856 OPS

Story: After a solid 2018 season, the Mets were counting on Michael Conforto to be a stabilizing presence in the middle of their lineup. The Mets initially planned on having Conforto stay in right field for most of the year, with the idea being that Conforto’s defense would be better there and allow him to focus on being productive at the plate. That plan didn’t last long, as injuries in the middle of the year forced Conforto to man center field again while being flanked by J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil. Conforto was very streaky at the plate, going through stretches where he couldn’t buy a hit and others where the baseballs looked like beach balls to him. Despite the peaks and valleys in his production, Conforto set career highs in home runs (33) and RBI’s (92), and had one of the Mets’ signature hits of the year when he delivered a walk off double to complete a four run rally against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the ninth.

Grade: B+

Conforto’s streakiness was annoying, but in terms of pure production it’s hard to find better options in the Mets’ lineup than Conforto.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Starting Right Fielder

The Mets are going to bring Conforto back, and he should again be the starting right fielder. Since Conforto is only two years away from free agency, the Mets should explore extension talks with him in order to keep Conforto long term, but it remains to be seen if they will go in that direction. Either way, the Mets need a productive Conforto to be a big part of their 2020 lineup if they hope to win sometime soon.

