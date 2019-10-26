Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Gagnon

Player Review: Drew Gagnon
2019 Stats:
Minor Leagues: 15 Appearances, 15 Starts, 88.2 Innings Pitched, 6-5 Won-Loss Record, 2.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 72:17 K:BB Ratio
Major Leagues: 18 Appearances, 23.2 Innings Pitched, 3-1 Won-Loss Record, 8.37 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 1 Blown Save, 17:7 K:BB Ratio
Story: After a surprisingly effective September with the Mets in 2018, the team brought Drew Gagnon back for another year. Gagnon was a frequent flyer on the Syracuse shuttle, often starting in AAA before being recalled for bullpen help with the big club. The Mets stuck with Gagnon for about a month and a half beginning in May, where he even started to earn some late inning assignments from Mickey Callaway, before he got hit hard and was sent back to the minors in mid-June. That was the extent of Gagnon’s significant contributions, as he only made three more appearances over the rest of the season.
Grade: D
Gagnon was a bit of a AAAA pitcher for the Mets, dominating in the minors but getting hit hard by big leaguers.
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible
Odds of Returning: 50%
2020 Role: Depth Starter
Gagnon is currently on the Mets’ 40 man roster, but that could change if the team needs his spot for an external addition. At this point, consider Gagnon a 50/50 bet to return for 2020.
