Mike's Met of the Month, September 2019: Jacob deGrom

The Mets had deGrom take the mound five times in September, and he was dominant in each and every one of his starts. deGrom went 3-0 with a minuscule 1.29 ERA and posted a ridiculous 41:5 strikeout to walk ratio in the process. All but one of those starts came with the Mets realistically still alive for a postseason berth, and deGrom rose to the occasion each and every time. That tremendous performance showcased that deGrom was once again the best pitcher in baseball and is extremely deserving of another Cy Young Award.
Previous Mets of the Month:
April: 1B Pete Alonso
May: SS Adeiny Hechavarria
June: OF Jeff McNeil
July: SP Jacob deGrom
August: C Wilson Ramos
