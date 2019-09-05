Prior to yesterday’s game with the Washington Nationals, manager Mickey Callaway indicated that Lowrie felt he needed more time to get ready. The fact that Lowrie still doesn’t feel comfortable enough to play after this long is discouraging, and it could make his efforts more problematic once Brooklyn’s season concludes in the coming weeks. Simply put, Lowrie may be running out of time to get into game shape.
Callaway noted that if Lowrie was ready the Mets would activate him, so the fact they haven’t should raise the possibility he doesn’t play at all this year. That would be a major disappointment considering the two year, $20 million deal Lowrie received over the winter, but the nagging injuries simply haven’t gone away. It may be better off for all parties involved to simply throw in the towel if Lowrie can’t progress in the next few weeks and focus on getting him ready for 2020.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Will we see Jed Lowrie this year?