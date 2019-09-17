Select Page

Rene Rivera slated to catch Noah Syndergaard tomorrow

Posted by | Sep 17, 2019 | ,

Rene Rivera slated to catch Noah Syndergaard tomorrow
By: |
The personal catcher drama for New York Mets’ pitcher Noah Syndergaard has taken a new plot twist. After the team continued to insist on pairing Syndergaard with Wilson Ramos despite the wishes of the right hander, the Mets are now set to temporarily reverse course. Rene Rivera is scheduled to be behind the plate for Syndergaard tomorrow afternoon, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.

Sep 13, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets sat Ramos against the Rockies last night, so he will be on the bench for two out of the three games at hitter friendly Coors Field. Syndergaard voiced his frustration about catching with Ramos to the Mets recently, but those conversations ended up getting leaked to the media. The main issue appears to be Ramos’ weakness at catching the low strike, which Syndergaard feels has reduced his effectiveness. Rivera and Tomas Nido excel in that area, which explains why Syndergaard prefers pitching to them.

The fact that the Mets reversed course now, after Syndergaard had a few bad starts in a row, is problematic. It is tough to sit Ramos when he is a much better hitter than either Nido or Rivera, but Syndergaard’s struggles with Ramos have put the team into big holes. If this was the middle of May, it would be fair to say that Syndergaard has to figure it out, but when every game matters sabotaging one of your best pitchers is poor planning at best and dysfunctional at worst.

This issue surely won’t go away any time soon with Ramos set to return behind the plate next year. The Mets may end up shopping Syndergaard over the winter, which would solve the problem on its own by removing him from the equation, but hopefully the Mets don’t deal Syndergaard over his preference for a personal catcher.

, , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Rene Rivera slated to catch Noah Syndergaard tomorrow



Related Posts

Science To Acknowledge The Clutch Gene

Science To Acknowledge The Clutch Gene

September 15, 2019

Tonight is an absolutely massive game for the New York Mets

Tonight is an absolutely massive game for the New York Mets

September 15, 2019

9/13/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

9/13/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

September 13, 2019

9/15/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

9/15/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

September 15, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino