Ramos was white hot for the month, batting .434 while homering three times and driving in 20 runs. The thing that puts Ramos over the top, however, is the hitting streak. There were several occasions where Ramos got the day off and was asked to pinch hit late in games, giving him just one at bat to keep the streak alive, and he managed to come through each and every time. Over the course of August, Ramos raised his batting average from .255 all the way to .299, a remarkable 44 point jump in the span of 31 days.
Previous Mets of the Month:
April: 1B Pete Alonso
May: SS Adeiny Hechavarria
June: OF Jeff McNeil
July: SP Jacob deGrom
View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Met of the Month, August 2019: Wilson Ramos