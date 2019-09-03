Mike's Met of the Month, August 2019: Wilson Ramos

Select Page

Mike&#039;s Met of the Month, August 2019: Wilson Ramos

Sep 3, 2019

The New York Mets had a very strong showing in August, climbing right into the thick of the wild card race with excellent play. A lot of the credit goes to the Mets’ offense, which carried the team for weeks at a time with clutch hitting and impressive production. A lot of Mets’ hitters had a great month, including Pete Alonso, Amed Rosario, J.D. Davis, and Jeff McNeil, but the clear choice for the Met of the Month honors for August is the man riding a 25 game hitting streak, catcher Wilson Ramos.

Aug 30, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (40) hits an RBI single in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Ramos was white hot for the month, batting .434 while homering three times and driving in 20 runs. The thing that puts Ramos over the top, however, is the hitting streak. There were several occasions where Ramos got the day off and was asked to pinch hit late in games, giving him just one at bat to keep the streak alive, and he managed to come through each and every time. Over the course of August, Ramos raised his batting average from .255 all the way to .299, a remarkable 44 point jump in the span of 31 days.

Previous Mets of the Month:

April: 1B Pete Alonso

May: SS Adeiny Hechavarria

June: OF Jeff McNeil

July: SP Jacob deGrom

