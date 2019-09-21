Select Page

Look: Mets hilariously burn Twitter troll in epic fashion

Posted by | Sep 21, 2019 | ,

Look: Mets hilariously burn Twitter troll in epic fashion
By: |
The New York Mets were not interested in taking the high road when a Twitter troll came flying in from the top rope, and the way they responded went viral quickly, as they actually destroyed the poor guy in a clever way.

It really came out of nowhere, as the team was just minding its own social media business, posting a tweet about how great Jacob deGrom’s numbers have been this season, before Friday’s game against the Braves began. That’s when a Twitter troll came in and tried to intelligently state that Mike Soroka was better than deGrom, by saying “Soroka better tbh.”

Here’s how the Mets responded.

That’s so great, as the fan is a Vols fan, and it’s safe to say the Mets won that round.

Mets, MLB

View the original article on Metstradamus: Look: Mets hilariously burn Twitter troll in epic fashion



Related Posts

Same Luis Aguayo Flavor, Now With Rocky Mountain Refreshment

Same Luis Aguayo Flavor, Now With Rocky Mountain Refreshment

September 17, 2019

9/14/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

9/14/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

September 14, 2019

9/13/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

9/13/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

September 13, 2019

It makes more sense for Seth Lugo to start next season

It makes more sense for Seth Lugo to start next season

September 19, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino