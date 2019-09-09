9/9/19 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The New York Mets (72-70) are still alive in the National League Wild Card race, but they blew a golden opportunity to gain some ground in the standings. The Chicago Cubs, who hold the NL’s second wild card spot, dropped three out of four over the weekend, but the Mets lost two out of three to the Philadelphia Phillies. As a result, the Mets gained just one game in the standings, and they are running out of time to make up that ground. Next up is a big four game series with another wild card contender, the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 2.76 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom pitched well enough to win in his last start, allowing four runs in seven plus innings against the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, but was left with a no decision when the bullpen melted down in the ninth inning of an 11-10 loss. The Diamondbacks will counter with rookie righty Merrill Kelly (10-13, 4.69 ERA). Kelly was brilliant in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the San Diego Padres last Tuesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: