The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 2.76 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom pitched well enough to win in his last start, allowing four runs in seven plus innings against the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, but was left with a no decision when the bullpen melted down in the ninth inning of an 11-10 loss. The Diamondbacks will counter with rookie righty Merrill Kelly (10-13, 4.69 ERA). Kelly was brilliant in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the San Diego Padres last Tuesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 1-2 against Arizona so far this season, dropping a series at Chase Field back in June.
- The Mets swept a three game series against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field back in May of 2018, Arizona’s last trip to Queens.
- Kelly allowed a run in 7.2 innings of work to pick up a win against the Mets earlier this season.
- deGrom gave up a run in 6.2 innings against the Diamondbacks earlier this year, but was stuck with a no-decision for his efforts.
- Joe Panik (3 for 7, 2 2B), Amed Rosario (3 for 4) and Wilson Ramos (2 for 3) have small sample size success against Kelly.
- Tonight marks the Citi Field return of Wilmer Flores, who played with the Mets from his debut in 2013 until last season.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/9/19 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets