The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (1-1, 4.85 ERA) to the mound tonight. Stroman was good in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Phillies on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 5-2. The Phillies will counter with lefty Drew Smyly (3-6, 6.65 ERA). Smyly was sharp in his last outing, allowing a run in 5.1 innings to pick up a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
Local Coverage: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Smyly has not seen the Mets since 2013, when he threw two thirds of an inning of scoreless relief as a member of the Detroit Tigers.
- With a lefty on the mound. the Mets will get J.D. Davis back into the lineup. Davis will start in left field and bat cleanup.
- Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos are off tonight. Jeff McNeil will start at second base and bat third while Tomas Nido catches and bats eighth.
- Jed Lowrie has been activated from the 60 day injured list. Dominic Smith was transferred to the 60 day IL to create a 40 man roster spot for Lowrie.
- Drew Gagnon was recalled from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to the Mets’ bullpen.
- Corey Dickerson is 12 for 30 with four doubles, two home runs, and four RBI’s against Stroman.
- Todd Frazier is 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI’s in his career against Smyly.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/7/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets