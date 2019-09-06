9/6/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (9-8, 4.04 ERA) to the bump this evening. Matz was solid in his last start, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings to beat the Phillies last Saturday. Philadelphia will counter with righty Zach Eflin (8-11, 4.33 ERA). Eflin dominated the Mets on Sunday night, allowing a run in seven innings of work, but was left with a no-decision when the Phillies’ bullpen blew the lead in the eighth inning. The Phillies ended up winning the game 5-2.
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 6-10 against the Phillies so far this season, but did win two out of three when the teams last met in Philadelphia last weekend.
- The Mets are 3-3 against the Phillies at Citi Field in 2019, with Philadelphia winning two out of three in their last visit to Queens in early July.
- Matz is 2-2 with a 9.00 ERA against the Phillies in 2019.
- Eflin is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
- Bryce Harper (9 for 24, 4 2B, HR, 6 RBI), Cesar Hernandez (9 for 17, 2B, RBI), Scott Kingery (6 for 14, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Rhys Hoskins (3 HR in 18 at bats) and Jean Segura (5 for 10, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI) have fared well against Matz in the past.
- Pete Alonso (3 for 7, HR, RBI), Robinson Cano (3 for 8, HR, 2 RBI), Wilson Ramos (3 for 6, 2B, HR, RBI) and Todd Frazier (4 for 11, 2 HR, 5 RBI) have good numbers against Eflin.
