9/4/2019 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

How To Enjoy
To enjoy this businessman’s special on the radio, tune into WCBS 880 or ESPN 1050 Deportes. If you’re in Washington, you can find this game on 106.7 The Fan.
For your television coverage, you can flip on SNY. One problem though: You’re going to find a block of “Oh Yeah” and Broadway Boxing, because this game isn’t on television. Instead, you can find the game at the same place you find videos of people watching Van Halen for the first time, Heavy Metal versions of Baby Shark, and “Bad Photoshops: Minecraft Edition“.
That’s right, the game is on YouTube. Scott Braun, FP Santangelo, and Al Leiter will be on the call. After last night, you should probably be thankful there’s no television for this game.
The Pitchers
Zack Wheeler has been brutal against the Naitonals this season, and particularly brutal in Nationals Park. In 11 innings in Washington, Wheeler has giving up ten runs for an ERA of 8.18, with a WHIP of 1.81. In 40 career innings at Nationals Park, Wheeler has an ERA of 4.95 with a WHIP of 1.55.
Anibal Sanchez goes for the Nationals today, and his last start against the Mets was in a 7-4 victory at Citi Field on August 11th. He gave up three runs in five innings and didn’t factor in the decision. Sanchez pitched pretty much to his career ERA in August, but the Nationals were 4-1 in Sanchez’s August starts.
The Lineups
For the Mets …
Sure, NOW Davis and Rosario play.
And for the Nationals:
Yeah, don’t remind us.
Game Notes
- Joe Panik is 4-for-8 lifetime off Anibal Sanchez.
- Wilson Ramos is batting .400 of Sanchez with 8 hits in 20 AB’s.
- Todd Frazier has one career hit in 21 at-bats off Sanchez (.048) and has a .173 lifetime OPS against him. (Another useless stat by me.)
- The only Met with a home run off Sanchez is Michael Conforto, but it’s his only career hit off him in 12 at-bats (.091).
- Last night marked the first time that the Mets lost with at least a six run lead in the ninth. It also marked the first time the Nationals won when losing by at least six in the ninth.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/4/2019 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals