9/3/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The New York Mets (70-67) celebrated Labor Day in style, cruising to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals (77-59). Noah Syndergaard bounced back from his worst start in dominant fashion, tossing seven shutout innings while the offense buried Joe Ross early. With wins at a premium, the Mets will look to pick up another victory over the Nationals tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Sep 2, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at first base against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 2.66 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom took the loss in his last start, giving up four runs courtesy of two homers from Chicago Cubs’ first baseman Victor Caratini last Thursday. The Nationals will counter with their own ace, righty Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.46 ERA). Scherzer has been eased back into the rotation following his return from the injured list, and he tossed just 89 pitches in 4.1 innings of two run ball against the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday. The Nationals ended up winning that game 8-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • deGrom is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season.
  • Scherzer is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2019.
  • After getting the day off yesterday, Wilson Ramos and Todd Frazier are back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat cleanup while Frazier mans third and bats seventh.
  • Amed Rosario will get a night off. Luis Guillorme will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
  • Robinson Cano has been activated from the 10-day injured list.
  • Trea Turner (10 for 34, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Adam Eaton (6 for 18, 2 2B, HR, RBI) have done well against deGrom in the past.
  • Michael Conforto is 9 for 28 with a double, four home runs, and five RBI’s lifetime against Scherzer.

