9/29/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.30 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Syndergaard struggled against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday, giving up four runs in five innings against the Miami Marlins, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 5-4 win. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.60 ERA). Soroka last pitched on September 19, giving up two runs in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies to pick up his 13th win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard has made one start against the Braves this season, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings on June 30, but did not receive a decision.
- Soroka is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2019.
- This is the second straight year that Syndergaard has started the Mets’ season finale. Last season Syndergaard tossed a five hit shutout against the Marlins.
- Wilson Ramos will sit out the regular season finale with Syndergaard on the mound. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.
- Ronald Acuna Jr (4 for 10, 2B, HR, RBI), Freddie Freeman (9 for 20, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBI), Nick Markakis (7 for 20, 2B, RBI) and Dansby Swanson (7 for 14, RBI) have good numbers against Syndergaard.
- Pete Alonso (3 for 6, HR, 2 RBI), Robinson Cano (2 for 6, HR, RBI) and Nido (3 for 5, 2B, RBI) have fared well against Soroka before.
- This is the Mets’ final game of the season against the Braves, and Atlanta has won the season series by capturing 11 of the first 18 meetings.
- This is the Mets’ final home game of the year. The Mets are 47-33 at Citi Field, a significant improvement over their 37-44 home record in 2018.
