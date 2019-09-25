Select Page

9/25/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Posted by | Sep 25, 2019 | ,

9/25/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
By: |
For at least one more day, the New York Mets (82-75) are still alive. The Mets rallied to defeat the Miami Marlins (55-102) 5-4 in extra innings, but they need a miracle to even have a shot at a postseason berth. The only way to keep that dream alive is to keep winning, and that is what the Mets will aim to do tonight as they continue their series with the Marlins. First pitch for the third game in this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Sep 24, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) celebrates his game tying two run home run against the Miami Marlins in the dugout with injured first baseman Dominic Smith (left) during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (10-8, 2.51 ERA), to the mound for his final start of the regular season. deGrom dominated his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Cincinnati Reds last Friday. The Marlins will counter with righty Robert Dugger (0-3, 4.45 ERA). Dugger got beaten up in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Washington Nationals last Friday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets’ Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • deGrom is 4-1 with a 2.90 ERA in five starts against the Marlins this season.
  • Dugger made his big league debut against the Mets, giving up six runs in five innings to suffer the loss.
  • Jon Berti (5 for 9, 3 2B), Brian Anderson (7 for 25, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Starlin Castro (11 for 34, 2 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against deGrom.
  • Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil homered against Dugger back on August 5.
  • The Mets will be eliminated from playoff contention with either a loss or a win by the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati.

, , , , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/25/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets



Related Posts

9/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

9/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

September 21, 2019

Christian Colon Is The Reaper, But Mets Wounds Are Self Inflicted

Christian Colon Is The Reaper, But Mets Wounds Are Self Inflicted

September 22, 2019

It makes more sense for Seth Lugo to start next season

It makes more sense for Seth Lugo to start next season

September 19, 2019

9/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

9/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

September 18, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino