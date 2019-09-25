9/25/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (10-8, 2.51 ERA), to the mound for his final start of the regular season. deGrom dominated his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Cincinnati Reds last Friday. The Marlins will counter with righty Robert Dugger (0-3, 4.45 ERA). Dugger got beaten up in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Washington Nationals last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets’ Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 4-1 with a 2.90 ERA in five starts against the Marlins this season.
- Dugger made his big league debut against the Mets, giving up six runs in five innings to suffer the loss.
- Jon Berti (5 for 9, 3 2B), Brian Anderson (7 for 25, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Starlin Castro (11 for 34, 2 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against deGrom.
- Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil homered against Dugger back on August 5.
- The Mets will be eliminated from playoff contention with either a loss or a win by the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati.
