9/25/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

For at least one more day, the New York Mets (82-75) are still alive. The Mets rallied to defeat the Miami Marlins (55-102) 5-4 in extra innings, but they need a miracle to even have a shot at a postseason berth. The only way to keep that dream alive is to keep winning, and that is what the Mets will aim to do tonight as they continue their series with the Marlins. First pitch for the third game in this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (10-8, 2.51 ERA), to the mound for his final start of the regular season. deGrom dominated his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Cincinnati Reds last Friday. The Marlins will counter with righty Robert Dugger (0-3, 4.45 ERA). Dugger got beaten up in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Washington Nationals last Friday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets’ Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: