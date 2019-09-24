9/24/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.22 ERA) to the mound this evening. Syndergaard got his preferred catcher in his last start and still struggled, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets bailed Syndergaard out of a loss by rallying for four runs in the ninth to top the Rockies 7-4. The Marlins will counter with righty Sandy Alcantara (5-14, 4.00 ERA). Alcantara got hit hard in his last outing, giving up five runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Wednesday.
- Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in two starts against Miami this season.
- Alcantara is 1-2 with a 3.51 ERA in four starts against the Mets in 2019.
- After sitting out of last night’s game with a lefty on the mound, Brandon Nimmo and Robinson Cano are back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will bat leadoff and start in center field while Cano hits cleanup and plays second base.
- Syndergaard will get his personal catcher again as Tomas Nido will give Wilson Ramos the day off. Nido will bat eighth.
- The Mets can clinch their first winning season since 2016 with a win tonight.
- The Mets will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and a Brewers’ win in Cincinnati.
