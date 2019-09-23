9/23/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (10-9, 4.16 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz got beaten up in Coors Field last Monday, giving up seven runs in four innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies. The Marlins will counter with southpaw Caleb Smith (9-10, 4.24 ERA) to complete the matchup of lefties. Smith wasn’t spectacular in his last start, allowing four runs in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday, but still picked up a win anyway.
- The Mets are 11-4 against the Marlins so far this season and swept a four game set against them when the squads last met in early August at Citi Field.
- The Mets are 6-0 against Miami at Citi Field in 2019.
- Matz is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.
- Smith is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2019.
- After taking a foul ball off his toe yesterday, Robinson Cano is out of the Mets’ lineup. Jeff McNeil will start at second base and bat second.
- Brandon Nimmo will get the day off with a lefty on the mound. Juan Lagares will start in center field and bat eighth.
- Matz has been dominant at home this season, going 7-1 with a 1.94 ERA at Citi Field.
- The Mets will clinch their first winning season since 2016 with a win tonight.
