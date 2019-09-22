The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.21 ERA) to the mound today. Stroman dominated the Colorado Rockies in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings at Coors Field to pick up his ninth win of the year last Tuesday. The Reds will counter with their big trade deadline addition, right hander Trevor Bauer (11-12, 4.41 ERA). Bauer had his best start as a member of the Reds last Sunday, allowing one run in eight innings of work to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Stroman has made one career start against the Reds, allowing two runs in six innings of work to pick up a win as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Bauer tossed two scoreless innings in relief against the Mets in 2016, when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians.
- Robinson Cano (5 for 17, 2 2B, RBI) and Todd Frazier (7 for 22, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Bauer.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ season series with the Reds. The two teams have split the first six meetings 3-3.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ six-game road trip. The Mets are 3-2 over the first five games.
- This is the Mets’ final road game of 2019. The Mets are 37-43 on the road so far this season, which is actually slightly worse than the Mets’ 40-41 road record in 2018.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/22/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds