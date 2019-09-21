9/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

If you’re headed out to the game, the Reds will give away a fleece blanket to commemorate their 150th anniversary. The timing couldn’t have been better.
How To Enjoy
Keith and Gare are on WPIX today while the usual suspects are on WCBS 880 and ESPN Deportes 1050. If you’re in Cincinnati you can find them on FOX Ohio on television and WLW 700 on the radio, where you can enjoy the final week of broadcasts of Marty Brennaman’s illustrious career.
The Pitchers
Zack Wheeler is coming off one of the best starts of his career on Sunday night against the Dodgers. Wheeler gave up one run in seven innings against the best offense in the National League in a start that was ultimately wasted by the bullpen and lack of hitting .
Anthony DeSclafani is 9-9 with a 3.93 ERA this season with 155 strikeouts. He’s coming off a Jacob deGrom type start where he pitched seven innings and allowed one runner to reach base. It was the only runner that reached base against DeSclafani and the Reds all game. But he scored on a sac fly and the Reds somehow lost 1-0. DeSclafani, nicknamed “Disco”, is enjoying a bounce back season where his ERA is down a full run, his FIP is down to 4.53 from 4.83, and his WAR has risen from 0.3 to 2.9. His ERA+ has also gone up from 84 to 116.
The Lineups
For the Mets …
Todd Frazier back in the lineup for J.D. Davis as Jeff McNeil shifts to left field.
And for the home team:
Top six are the same, Brian O’Grady and Derek Dietrich come in for Phillip Ervin and Jose Peraza.
Game Notes
- The Mets are 33-19 all time at GABP … the highest winning percentage of any team at Great American, including the Reds.
- Pete Alonso has now homered in every ballpark in the National League, with GABP being the final box off that checklist last night. However, one of Alonso’s first ever home runs in a major league park came at Great American … a home run in the 2017 Futures game that is still making its way around the earth.
- Wheeler’s last start at Great American Ballpark was a 2-1 loss on May 9th of 2018. Wheeler gave up one run in six innings that day. His only other start in Cincinnati came in 2014 as he gave up … you guessed it … one run in six innings in a 4-3 win.
