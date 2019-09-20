9/20/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

The Mets will send their ace, Cy Young contender Jacob deGrom (9-8, 2.61 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom was dominant against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, allowing only three hits in seven shutout innings of work, but left with a no-decision when the Mets couldn’t score against Hyun-Jin Ryu. The Mets did end up winning that game 3-0 thanks to a bases-clearing double from Rajai Davis in the eighth. The Reds will counter with their own Cy Young candidate, righty Luis Castillo (15-6, 3.22 ERA). Castillo earned his 15th win of the year last Friday, allowing two runs in five innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The Mets and Reds last met in late April, with the two teams splitting a four game series at Citi Field.
- The Mets haven’t been to Cincinnati since May of 2018, when they dropped two out of three at Great American Ball Park.
- Castillo faced the Mets on April 30, allowing two runs in 6.2 innings, but was not a factor in the decision.
- deGrom tossed seven shutout innings against the Reds on May 1, but was left with a no-decision when the Mets couldn’t score for him.
- After sitting out on Wednesday afternoon, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.
- Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto is just 1 for 11 in his career against deGrom.
- Amed Rosario (3 for 4), Todd Frazier (2 for 5, HR, RBI) and Jeff McNeil (2 for 3, RBI) have small sample size success against Castillo.
