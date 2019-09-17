Select Page

9/17/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The New York Mets (77-73) are fading fast in the National League wild card race. After losing 9-4 to the Colorado Rockies (66-85) last night, the Mets are now five out of a playoff spot with only 12 games left to go, so they need to basically win every day and hope for a miracle in the wild card race. The Mets will get a chance to get back in the win column tonight as they look to even up their series with the Rockies. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. at Coors Field.

Sep 16, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) throws the ball against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (8-13, 3.35 ERA) to the mound tonight. Stroman is coming off his finest start as a Met, allowing one run in 6.1 innings to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday. The Rockies will counter with righty Tim Melville (2-2, 5.16 ERA). Melville got beaten up in his last start, giving up five runs in three innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Stroman faced the Rockies at Coors Field back on June 1, giving up four runs (three earned) in seven innings to lose as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Melville has never faced the Mets before.
  • After getting the day off yesterday, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.

