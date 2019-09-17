9/17/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (8-13, 3.35 ERA) to the mound tonight. Stroman is coming off his finest start as a Met, allowing one run in 6.1 innings to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday. The Rockies will counter with righty Tim Melville (2-2, 5.16 ERA). Melville got beaten up in his last start, giving up five runs in three innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday.
- Stroman faced the Rockies at Coors Field back on June 1, giving up four runs (three earned) in seven innings to lose as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Melville has never faced the Mets before.
- After getting the day off yesterday, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.
