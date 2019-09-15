9/15/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (11-7, 4.21 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was dominant in his last start, allowing a run in seven innings of work to top the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday. The Dodgers will counter with righty Walker Buehler (13-3, 3.14 ERA). Buehler also picked up a victory in his last outing, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles last Tuesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 1-2 with a 7.88 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.
- The Mets hit Buehler hard in Los Angeles back on May 29, touching him up for five runs in five innings of work, but he was bailed out of a loss when the Dodgers rallied for a 9-8 victory against the Mets’ bullpen.
- After getting the night off yesterday, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will bat third and start in right field.
- Todd Frazier and Juan Lagares will get the night off. Jeff McNeil will slide to third base and bat leadoff while Brandon Nimmo starts in center field and bats seventh.
- Justin Turner (4 for 8, HR, 3 RBI) and Cody Bellinger (4 for 8, 4 HR, 9 RBI) have tattooed Wheeler in the past.
- Pete Alonso went 2 for 3 with two homers and four RBI’s against Buehler back in May.
- This is the final game of the regular season series between the Mets and Dodgers. The Dodgers have taken four of the first six meetings.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ ten-game homestand. The Mets are 6-3 over the first nine games.
